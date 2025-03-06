Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has commented on the recent programme for government which was launched earlier this week

Stormont's programme for government has failed to address the funding and resourcing "crisis" within the PSNI, the chief constable has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Boutcher branded the Executive plan a "missed" opportunity and expressed concern it was going to take a "catastrophic event" to wake people up to the reality of historically low officer numbers in Northern Ireland.

Addressing the monthly meeting of his scrutiny body, the NI Policing Board, the chief constable referred to the public debate around funding for health waiting lists after this week's publication of the programme for government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said there had been no ministerial assurances offered around efforts to increase police recruitment.

The region's most senior officer is pressing to secure £200 million extra funding required across the coming five years for a recruitment plan to increase officer numbers from the 6,300 at present to 7,000.

However, he noted that even 7,000 is well short of the recommended officer numbers of 7,500 for the PSNI.

"The programme for government published this week is asking for plenty from policing again, in terms of collaboration, speeding up justice and enhancing public safety," the chief constable told board members at the meeting in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will play the best role our numbers allow in the key priorities of ending violence against women and girls, and creating safer communities. However, it's crucially important and fundamental to the security of Northern Ireland that a sufficient and more sustainable funding settlement is achieved for policing if we are to deliver these priorities.

"I did not see any explicit Executive commitment to that in the document. I do welcome the programme's commitment to growing officer numbers and supporting our recovery business case.

"However, as I've said when the document was in draft, I do not feel the programme for government properly reflects the level of crisis in policing in Northern Ireland, and I will keep making that clear until it is addressed.

"I would welcome clear statements from ministers outlining support for the recovery plan in the terms of both numbers and funding. I do believe that I have been heard in broad terms about resourcing. It is my belief that there is a cross-party political acceptance that the police service has been severely underfunded and allowed to shrink to unacceptably low numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, actions speak louder than words. That is why it's disappointing the Executive have missed this opportunity to provide clarity and to strengthen its commitments to properly resourcing this organisation.

"There has been much publicity about the funding levels quoted for cutting health waiting times, which I do welcome, but no such reassurances have yet been provided for policing.

"The implications of our reduced workforce levels and continual budget pressures are certainly severe, but please be in no doubt of how serious this really is. We are at significant risk of failing victims, local communities and our own workforce. This is dangerous for a society which continues to emerge from the traumas of a post-conflict environment."