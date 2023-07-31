In a statement on social media on Monday (July 30), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Further to the identification of blue-green algae at Portrush Harbour and subsequent sampling by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs officials, Council is providing notification that the precautionary advice given to the public over the weekend, to avoid water based activities, has been withdrawn.

"In consultation with RNLI, Council can confirm that the red flags at Portrush East and West Strands have been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of the public are reminded that if they are at a river, lake or the sea and suspect there is blue-green algae, they should report it through the Bloomin’ Algae App.”

During the summer season, a number of north coast beaches had been ‘red flagged’ following the discovery or of concern about blue-green algae in the water.