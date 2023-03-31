‘Remarkable woman’ Joan Wilson passes away
A family has paid a heart-warming tribute to 91-year-old Joan Wilson, who died in the early hours of Friday morning after an illness.
Ms Wilson lost her student daughter, Marie Wilson, during the Provisional IRA bomb blast in Enniskillen on November 8, 1987.
Her husband, the late Senator Gordon Wilson, was also injured in the blast which no-one was ever convicted for.
Mrs Wilson was told that Gordon was hurt in the bombing, however, she didn't realise that her daughter was involved.
A total of 11 people lost their lives when the bomb exploded near the cenotaph in the town during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony.
63 people were also injured as the blast occurred before the ceremony took place.
A heartbroken Joan would go to Erne Hospital and sat at Marie's side as she sadly lost her life.
Mr Wilson made headlines just hours after the bombing as he told the BBC: "I bear no ill will. I bear no grudge".
A statement, on behalf of the family following the death, was issued by Keith Elliott, W.T. Morrison Funeral Directors:
“The family of the late Joan Wilson wishes to express their deep appreciation for the messages of condolences since the passing of a much-loved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother earlier today.
"For now, the family kindly asks for privacy so they can begin to come to terms with the loss of a remarkable woman after 91 years.
"Details of Mrs. Wilson’s funeral, which will allow the public to pay their respects alongside her family, will be announced soon.”
Kennedy Donaldson, of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), acknowledged Joan's high level of respect across the Province.
"This is really sad news and although Joan did reach the age of 91 years, her passing marks yet another watershed moment," he said.
"Joan was highly respected within the Fermanagh community but well beyond the immediacy of the County.
"Her late husband Gordon had a more public facing profile in the latter years of his life but Joan was viewed as the content within the family.
"The SEFF Family offer its thoughts and prayers to the Wilson family and all others who loved her most dearly at this time of profound sadness."