A security alert in the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge has ended.

Shortly after 1.45pm today (August 22), it was reported that a suspicious object had been found in the Oak Lodge area of the town.

Officers attended and examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax. The object has been taken away for further forensic examination and a number of residents who were evacuated from their homes have been permitted to return.

An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 741 22/08/24.

Police were at the scene of a security alert following a report that a device had been left outside a property in the Oak Lodge area of Banbridge this afternoon