The 23rd annual Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Day church service marked the sacrifice and crucial role of the police force during some of the country’s most difficult times.

Hosted by the RUC GC Foundation, which was established by the same legislation (the Police [NI] Act 2000) that created the PSNI, its mandate is to “mark the sacrifices and honour the achievements of the RUC”.

The Foundation maintains the RUC GC Memorial Garden and organises many commemorative and outreach events.

These include an annual church service in a different county each year - held on the first Sunday in June. The RUC was formed on 1st June 1922 and consequently the first Sunday in June is designated as “RUC GC Day”.

Stephen White, OBE, Chairman of the RUC George Cross Foundation (left) with Minister of Justice of Northern Ireland Naomi Long, Michael Long and Mervyn Best RUC Standard Bearer.

This year’s service was held in Enniskillen Methodist Church in County Fermanagh on Sunday. Along with many former members and families, attendees included HML Viscount Brookeborough and two other Peers (Lord Salisbury and Lord Godson), the Justice Minister, leaders of the DUP and UUP, as well as representatives from the PSNI & Garda.

The sermon was conducted by the Archbishop of Armagh, John McDowell, who stated it was important to remember the sacrifices made by the RUC but also the achievements by the force to keep the peace during the most extra ordinary of times.

Stephen White OBE, a former Assistant Chief Constable, is the first chairman of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Foundation to have actually served in the force.

Mr White said: “Remembrance is important and, as always, the most important people to consider are RUC widows and bereaved families, disabled and wounded officers, and all of us who grieve for fallen colleagues.

Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton along with Stephen White, OBE, Chairman of the RUC GC Foundation

"I am grateful to the members of the clergy and all those who ensured today was a fitting tribute to the service and sacrifice of all RUC GC officers”.

Meanwhile, the RUC GC Foundation received a “Good Samaritan Award” for its efforts in supporting others, promoting the rule of law and sharing lessons learned at an event in UAE last month.