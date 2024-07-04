Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NIPSA’s general secretary says social workers will continue their strike action in the Southern Eastern Trust as members “are at breaking point” over staff shortages and work-related stress.

Members took to the picket lines at hospitals in Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards on Wednesday, with a protest taking place on Friday at the Secretary of State's office in Chichester Street in Belfast.

NIPSA general secretary Carmel Gates said: “I congratulate these workers for taking this strike action in defence of our health service, and for standing up for the NHS for all who rely on it.

"Safe staffing is a key concern across all areas of the health service but is at crisis point for social workers in family and child care services. Our members are at breaking point and this action has brought this to public attention.

NIPSA members at the picket line outside Lagan Valley Hospital (Photo: Nipsa, Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance Facebook page)

"The strike action, which has been very well supported, will end on Friday with a protest at the Secretary of State’s office in Chichester Street in Belfast at 10.30am.

"The protest will send a clear message to the new Secretary of State that they must address the critical need for proper funding for the health service and must urgently reverse the decline that has resulted from years of chronic underfunding.

"NIPSA members in other Trusts are planning further action for September and this will only escalate if a resolution to this crisis is not found."

A statement from the Department of Health said: “Minister (Mike) Nesbitt and the Department recognise the sustained pressures that social workers are facing”. It added that “the Department and Health and Social Care Trusts are undertaking a series of both short and longer term actions to ensure that social workers have safe and manageable workloads.”

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Trust said: “The South Eastern Trust has plans in place to manage the strike action over the coming days and weeks. The Trust is working with NIPSA to support staff and protect critical services and to minimise disruption for children and their families.