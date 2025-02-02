Storm Eowyn: 2000 homes still without power in Northern Ireland as finance minister Caoimhe Archibald says talks over compensation scheme are ongoing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over the weekend, engineers in Northern Ireland, supported by counterparts from Great Britain and continental Europe, continued work to restore supply to those who remain disconnected.
Since last Friday’s destructive storm, power has been restored to 283,000 customers in Northern Ireland, while 723,000 have been reconnected south of the border.
NIE Networks is working to reconnect supply to the remaining 2,000 without power by Monday.
In recent days, the company has also warned about scam messages targeting victims purporting to come from NIE Networks.
The spokesperson added: “Our staff will not ask customers to share financial details or click URLs.
“We ask that customers do not engage, and block and report the suspicious number.”
Meanwhile, Stormont's finance minister Caoimhe Archibald has said compensation talks are ongoing for customers who have been left without power across the province.
Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) had said it was speaking to the Utility Regulator and Department for the Economy about establishing a compensation scheme.
When asked about those discussions on BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Archibald outlined “it is right” that those affected should receive compensation.
"For those families still without power, that is significant. It is right that that happens and those engagements continue,” she said.
Furthermore, when quizzed about how much the impact of the storm will have cost, Archibald responded: "It is still a case of departments assessing what that [the cost] is going to be and then relaying that back to us.”
The minister did acknowledge that the Department of Infrastructure, which oversees Northern Ireland’s roads, water and public transport, has been "more significantly impacted" by the storm.
Earlier this week, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons pledged his full support for communities and individuals impacted by Storm Éowyn, by announcing £1million of funding to help those who are affected by the aftermath of the storm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.