Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 2,000 energy customers remain without power in Northern Ireland more than a week on from Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, engineers in Northern Ireland, supported by counterparts from Great Britain and continental Europe, continued work to restore supply to those who remain disconnected.

Since last Friday’s destructive storm, power has been restored to 283,000 customers in Northern Ireland, while 723,000 have been reconnected south of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIE Networks is working to reconnect supply to the remaining 2,000 without power by Monday.

2000 homes in Northern Ireland remain without power

In recent days, the company has also warned about scam messages targeting victims purporting to come from NIE Networks.

The spokesperson added: “Our staff will not ask customers to share financial details or click URLs.

“We ask that customers do not engage, and block and report the suspicious number.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Stormont's finance minister Caoimhe Archibald has said compensation talks are ongoing for customers who have been left without power across the province.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) had said it was speaking to the Utility Regulator and Department for the Economy about establishing a compensation scheme.

When asked about those discussions on BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Archibald outlined “it is right” that those affected should receive compensation.

"For those families still without power, that is significant. It is right that that happens and those engagements continue,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, when quizzed about how much the impact of the storm will have cost, Archibald responded: "It is still a case of departments assessing what that [the cost] is going to be and then relaying that back to us.”

The minister did acknowledge that the Department of Infrastructure, which oversees Northern Ireland’s roads, water and public transport, has been "more significantly impacted" by the storm.