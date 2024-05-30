Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Surgeons have said they are "extremely concerned" by the long waits treatment patients continue to endure in Northern Ireland.

According to quarterly statistics released by the Department of Health, 356,229 patients were waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment at hospitals in the Belfast, Northern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts on March 31 – an increase of 4.2% from the last quarter.

The draft 2023/24 target relating to outpatient waiting times states that by March 2024, at least 50% of patients should wait no longer than nine weeks for a first outpatient appointment, with no patient waiting longer than 52 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, statistics show that 48.5% (172,789) of patients were waiting more than 52 weeks for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment on March 31, compared with 47.8% (163,561) in the last quarter.

Surgeons have called for recurrent budget to tackle Northern Ireland's waiting times

There was also a 7.3% increase in patients waiting for a diagnostic test, although there was a 3.3% decrease in those waiting for inpatient or day case admission.

The longest surgical waiters are for ENT surgery at 346 weeks or six-and-a-half years, and urology at 320 weeks or over six years.

Figures exclude the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust as data was not available as of December 31 2023 and March 31 2024 due to encompass – a new electronic patient record system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the latest figures, Niall McGonigle, Northern Ireland director of the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England) said: “The long waits for treatment that patients in Northern Ireland continue to endure remain extremely concerning. Today’s figures once again emphasise the scale of the task facing health service staff who are working tirelessly to get patients seen.

“It is vital that the Northern Ireland Executive sets out a recurrent and protected budget to increase capacity and tackle waiting lists. This includes opening more hospital beds for surgical patients, expanding surgical hubs, and supporting health service staff who are under huge pressure.