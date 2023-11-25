The centre of Comber in Co Down which was closed after stabbing incident in the town now reopened
and live on Freeview channel 276
The PSNI also said that two men had been arrested over the attack last night.
A statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant Westbury (no first name given) said: “It was reported at around 11.50 pm that an ongoing altercation was taking place in the area of Bridge Street. One man was reported to have been stabbed suffering injuries to his hand, leg and back.
“Officers attended and arrested two men aged, 22 and 21, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. The two men remain in custody at this time.”
The statement added: “Motorists are advised to avoid Bridge street, Comber and access Comber Square via the bypass whilst Police conduct further enquiries this morning. Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1804 - 24/11/23.”
Earlier today, the police had merely referred to the closure in a statement posted on their Ards and North Down page on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “Due to an incident overnight, the square in Comber is closed from Bridge Street and Bridge Street Link. Access to Parkway via Killinchy street. Please avoid the area if possible or seek alternative routes.”
The later this morning, the PSNI updated their X posts to say: “Two men arrested after reported stabbing incident in Comber." It then implicitly linked the two releases when it reiterated the traffic advice of the earlier press release: “Motorists are asked to avoid Bridge Street, Comber whilst officers conduct further enquiries.”
Then police put out the wider statement in the name of Sergeant Westbury.
It also said in its appeal for witnesses: “A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”