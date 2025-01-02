Noel Brady and Cmdr Martin Quinn

A cross-border project to create a digital museum and physical monument in memory of more than 1,600 Irish lives lost at sea in World War One is to start fundraising in the new year.

A working group of experts including representatives from Belfast Harbour Commissioners, Belfast City Council, Irish Naval Service, Glasnevin Cemetery and the HMS Caroline Preservation Company are pressing ahead with the project which seeks to remember the efforts and lost lives of Irish sailors during the Great War.

Chaired by Captain John Rees OBE, retired chief of staff at the National Museum of the Royal Navy and former director in charge of the restoration of World War One light cruiser HMS Caroline, says the Irish sailors who died in the Great War as well as those who died later in subsequent battles deserve recognition.

“There is no physical monument existing anywhere to honour the Irish Sailor,” says Captain Rees. “When we were restoring HMS Caroline in time to open to the public for the centenary of the Battle of Jutland in 1916 we had been very conscious of this gap in history.

"Now our working group is progressing ways of resolving this by creating a physical and a digital presence which will allow families, descendants, and everyone to participate in the memory of these heroic men.”

The working group includes leading Belfast business figure and former Harbour Commissioner Noel Brady who says all communities must be acknowledged in Ireland’s shared history.

“This is not a political expression of anything,” says Mr Brady. “It is acknowledgement that as a divided society in pre-Partition Ireland we treated each other badly. These prejudices continued after Partition and the historic ignorance of the roles played by people from all communities in Ireland’s past 100 years must be addressed. This memorial is one such step which will encourage continued reconciliation.”

