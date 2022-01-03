In his new year message, the TUV leader Jim Allister criticised unionists for facilitating the Northern Ireland Protocol, and specified the agriculture minister for his role in that.

Mr Poots meanwhile has been talking about how controls on the movement of animals between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are “important to maintain our high health status” and how he has “worked with the EU Commission to introduce changes to existing EU legislation to make these movements possible” (see link below).

Mr Allister said: “One year on from the imposition of the Union-dismantling Protocol, any honest assessment must conclude that dither and duplicity by major forces in unionism has assisted it to bed in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwin Poots, the agriculture minister. Jim Allister says: "Dither and duplicity by major forces in unionism has assisted the protocol to bed in. Hence, the folly of the Poots posts"

“As former First Minister, Peter Robinson, has observed (see link below) you cannot proclaim opposition to that which you are implementing day and daily. Hence, the folly of the Poots posts.”

Mr Allister added: “Equally, shying away from using the leverage at our disposal and instead talking nonsense about a new north/south oversight body has given succour to the ill-gotten sovereignty of the EU over Northern Ireland.

“So, what is needed first and foremost in 2022 is new resolve to dismantle the Protocol and reverse the mistakes and inaction of 2021.”

The North Antrim MLA also said: “If ever the affirmation, ‘Out with the Old and In with the New’ had relevance, it is now.

“2022, of course, presents that opportunity on many fronts, not least in the Assembly election. TUV will give every voter the chance to decide OUT with the broken promises, the constant rollover to Sinn Fein and sustaining the failed system at Stormont, and IN with the strong, dependable voice of TUV. Principle before power will put integrity back into politics.

“That is what TUV will seek to offer in 2022, while reminding voters that you get what you vote for!

“I wish all a happy, safe and healthy New Year.”

• Peter Robinson Feb 2021: Unionists might face a choice between Stormont or scrapping Irish Sea border

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.