Archbishop of Armagh the most Revd John McDowell, at a service to mark the 100th anniversary of the RUC’s formation, paid tribute to the force and expressed gratitude for what it had achieved.

A message from the Prince of Wales was also read out during the commemoration and thanksgiving event at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast in which Prince Charles saluted the “courage and heroism” of RUC officers since its foundation.

Addressing around 500 people at the service organised by the RUC-George Cross Foundation, Archbishop McDowell referred to the fortitude, duty and dedication of the force.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Anne's Cathedral, where a service celebrated the 100th anniversary of policing in Northern Ireland, back to 1922 and the creation of the RUC and An Garda Siochana took over policing from the Royal Irish Constabulary. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

In a clear reference to paramilitaries, republican and loyalist, he said: “[The RUC] did it to keep their families safe, and because it was their conviction that if they didn’t serve, then the future was either going to be in the hands of a revolutionary junta or a rabble of gangsters and drug dealers. Both groups would have swept away much of what officers of the RUC-GC have held dear.”

Archbishop McDowell continued: “There is hardly a parish church in the dioceses where I served that does not have a grave in the churchyard or a memorial in a church building to a member of the RUC who was murdered, some in the most horrific of circumstances. Deaths which achieved nothing except to break hearts.”

Prince Charles was unable to attend the service but in his message the heir to the throne said the RUC had “worked diligently” to protect people and communities.

The prince said: “In this centenary year, it is deeply appropriate that we mark together the sacrifices, honour the acts of courage and heroism and pay tribute to the achievements of all those who served in the RUC. We remember particularly the widows and families and those who supported the serving personnel with such fortitude and devotion.

An order of service for the annaul RUC George Cross commemoration, which also this year marked a centenary of policing in Northern Ireland

“During my recent visit to Belfast, I had the particular pleasure of meeting some of the RUC-GC family and hearing their personal experiences. It was a meeting that has left an indelible impression on me and, while I cannot be in Belfast today, please know that you are very much in my thoughts as you commemorate this centenary of policing in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking before the service, former assistant chief constable and chairman of the RUC-George Cross Foundation, Professor Stephen White, said: “Today is extremely important as the RUC-George Cross Foundation was established to mark the sacrifices and achievements of the Royal Ulster Constabulary. So, this is the one day of the year when we do it formally at a church service and of course this is even more appropriate because it’s the 100th anniversary of the RUC being formed. It’s a particularly important day not only for the RUC officers who have served but their families, the widows, the bereaved, those who were left behind by those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Prof White, who served in both the RUC and the PSNI, added that Archbishop McDowell’s address had “absolute resonance” and underlined that officers “didn’t go on duty to subjugate or demoralise or demean people. It was to build a safer community”.