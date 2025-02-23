Authorities say strict measures are needed to stop bird flu infecting Northern Ireland's farming stock

All poultry at a commercial premises in Co Tyrone are to be humanely culled after a further suspected case of notifiable Avian Influenza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) say they are investigating the case in Pomeroy, with preliminary test results indicating the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

As a result of the initial positive findings, temporary control zones (TCZs) have been established and all poultry at the site will be humanely culled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, decided to implement these measures after assessing several factors including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated: “A further suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Saturday 22 February at a commercial poultry premises with nearly 16,000 birds. Preliminary results suggesting HPAI.

"This suspected incursion following the recently confirmed case in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, reinforces that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

CVO Brian Dooher added: “The current disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease. I urge all bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, to maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have been implemented to control this devastating disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The update comes after the province is currently undergoing an eight-week provincewide bird lockdown as the battle against the avian flu outbreak continues.

Farmers’ representatives and a Stormont department have warned the highly infectious disease would devastate Ulster’s £600m poultry and egg industry if it spread through commercial flocks.

But with serious outbreaks continuing, one of which is resulting in the culling of 64,000 birds on a Dungannon farm recently, the whole of Northern Ireland has been told to keep their birds indoors.

That includes ordinary pets, hobby flocks and large commercial livestock operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until further notice, all owners must keep their birds either indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

In addition, gatherings of poultry, as well as ducks, geese, swans, pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, and guinea fowl are banned.