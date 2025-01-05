Tiarnán Trainor: 'Much loved' teenager who died in quad bike crash to be laid to rest on Tuesday
Tiarnán Trainor sadly succumbed to his injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital after the collision on the Low Road, Killeavy, last Thursday (January 2).
His funeral is due to take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough on Tuesday, followed by interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dublin Road, Cloughoge.
A sea of tributes have flown in for the teenager, who was described as "a very mannerly young man", who was also "a lorry fanatic".
St Paul's Bessbrook, where Tiarnán was a pupil, opened the school oratory on both Saturday and Sunday for those who wished to pay their respects.
In a statement, the school described Tiernán as "a much loved and popular Year 10 pupil", who was recently elected to serve on the student council.
The school added that the Education Authority's Critical Incident Team will be available to help and support pupils come to terms with the news, which they labelled as "heartbreaking".
Keep Er Lit for PIPS, which helps to raise money for worthwhile charities through a series of events, paid tribute to a “very mannerly young man”.
A post on Facebook read: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of young Tiarnán Trainor, son of one of our founding Keep Er Lit committee members, Jella Louise Campbell.
"During the early days of our fundraising events, Tiarnán was firmly by his mummy's side to help out wherever possible. A well presented and very mannerly young man with a true passion for all things related to trucking.
"We offer our sincere condolences and support to Majella, Conor, their partners Sharon, Scotty and extended family circle and pray they find the strength to get through the dark days ahead.”
A funeral notice reads: “Loved and Cherished son of Conor & Majella Campbell, Conor’s partner Sharon and Majella’s partner Scott. Much loved brother of Aimee and Ellie-Mae. Devoted grandson of Donal & Mary Trainor and Gervase & Teresa Campbell.
“Always loved and missed by his sorrowing parents, their partners, sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and wider family circle."
