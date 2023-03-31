A funeral notice stated that Ms Trufelli died peacefully on Wednesday.

The Trufelli family owned the amusement park in Portrush for 93 years before selling it in 2021 to Belfast businessman Michael Herbert.

News of Ms Trufelli's death brought sadness to the Causeway Coast and Glens area as tributes were posted on social media.

Kristina Trufelli, who sadly passed away.

Cara Hunter SDLP MLA wrote: "So sad to learn of the passing of Kristina Trufelli, former Barry’s co-owner.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family."

Causeway Coast and Glens UUP councillor Norman Hills said: "So very, very sad to learn of the untimely death of Kristina Trufelli. My sincere condolences to the entire Trufelli family."

UUP Councillor Sandra Hunter described Trufelli as being the 'backbone' of Barry's.

She posted: "Saddened to hear the untimely death of Kristina Trufelli, along with her sister Lisa they were the backbone of Barry's for many years.

"Sincere sympathies to the family circle."

Barry Torrens, who worked at Barry's in the 1980's, labelled Ms Trufelli as 'one of the nicest people' he had ever met.

He wrote: "I received the news with disbelief about the passing of Kristina Trufelli.

"I’ve known her since I worked in Barry’s in the early 1980s and found her to be a polite, gentle, fun loving person and one of the kindest people I’ve known.

"My sincerest sympathies are with her children and her sister Lisa and family."

An online funeral notice read: "TRUFELLI – 29th March 2023, peacefully, Kristina Evelyn (Stina), beloved daughter of the late Frank and Kirsten, step-daughter of Alice, dearly loved mother of Francesca and Max, much loved sister of Lisa, sister-in-law of Garth and dear aunt of Rebecca, Benjamin, Oliver and Louisa."Service of thanksgiving in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Portrush on Friday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery.

"Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished to Cancer Research NI c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF or online at hughwadefuneraldirectors.com