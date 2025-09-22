Tributes have been paid to diehard Northern Ireland fan Gary Wallace. (Photo: Gary Wallace Facebook page)

The Northern Ireland football community has paid its respects after the loss of Gary Wallace and the wife of former international goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

Mr Wallace, who hailed from Ballyclare, was no stranger to Northern Ireland games home and away and was known for selling football keepsakes.

He sadly passed away following an illness at his home on Sunday (September 21).

A service will be held in Antrim & Newtownabbey Crematorium on Thursday, September 25 at 1.00pm – with bright colours and football shirts preferable at the service.

Michael McGovern and his wife Leanne, who has sadly passed away. (Photo: Michael McGovern Facebook)

A death notice reads: “Dearly loved husband of Dee, much loved Dad of Aaron, loving father-in-law of Claire, and devoted Granda of Riley.

"Always loved and remembered by all the family circle at home and abroad.

"Tomorrow is promised to no-one.”

A host of tributes have been published online for Gary, with Davy King posting on Facebook: “His supply of badges in particular and his own personal Norn Iron football memorabilia collection is legendary, just like the man.

"Gary had been stubbornly fighting illness for some time before eventually succumbing.

“He was great craic and a genuine football supporter who followed Our Wee Country’s team through thick and thin throughout the world.

“I would hope the The Irish Football Association...will find some way of commemorating him at our next home match, it would be a wonderful gesture to his family and the man himself.

“Sleep well Gary, your pain is over, you’ve left us a legacy of football memories and mementoes to remember you by.”

His local team Ballyclare Comrades also passed on their condolences on social media, writing: “All at Ballyclare Comrades FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of life long supporter and friend Gary Wallace. Gary was also father to ex-player Aaron Wallace.

“We send our condolences to his wife Deirdre, son Aaron and the wider family circle.”

Meanwhile, former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Michael McGovern has shared the heartbreaking news that his wife Leanne has passed away.

In a post on X, the Enniskillen native wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the news of the passing of my amazing wife, Leanne.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are so grateful for the love and support we’ve received. Thank you.”

The former Celtic shot-stopper, who won 32 caps for Northern Ireland, and his partner had two children together, Kieran and Meaghan.

Some of McGovern’s former cross-channel clubs passed on their condolences, including Norwich City and Hamilton Academical.

The Irish FA posted on the same social media platform: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Leanne McGovern, beloved wife of former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Michael, his family, and all who knew Leanne at this difficult time."

Closer to home, McGovern’s former club Enniskillen Town United said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of Leanne’s passing.

The social media post adds: “Our support thoughts, prayers, care and best wishes are immediately with Michael and his and Leanne's two children Kieran and Meaghan.

We would also like to extend our support to both Leanne and Michael's immediate families, siblings, extended family and circle of friends at this time.”