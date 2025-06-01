Two arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after Co Down disturbance
The incident happened in the Scarva Walk area of Banbridge on Saturday, and led to homes being evacuated.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be serious.
A PSNI spokesperson said they went to the scene at about 6.25pm on Saturday after a report of a "possible disturbance".
The spokesperson added: "A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"A 43-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal damage and assault on police.
"Both men remain in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
