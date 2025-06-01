Two men have been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after a disturbance in Co Down

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after a disturbance in Co Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the Scarva Walk area of Banbridge on Saturday, and led to homes being evacuated.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said they went to the scene at about 6.25pm on Saturday after a report of a "possible disturbance".

The spokesperson added: "A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"A 43-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, criminal damage and assault on police.

"Both men remain in custody at this time.

"A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be serious at this time."