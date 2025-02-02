Two PSNI officers arrested in fraud probe into data breach security payments
The £500 payments were offered to all officers and staff to help them take extra security measures following the 2023 breach that saw some of their personal details inadvertently made public.
Details of almost 10,000 officers and staff were accidentally released in August 2023 as part of a botched PSNI response to a freedom of information query.
PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the police's Anti-Corruption Unit has been investigating alleged offences related to the universal £500 offer.
"The August 2023 data breach had a significant impact on many of our officers, staff and their families," he said in a statement.
"From the outset we sought to provide them with the best possible support.
"The 'universal offer' of £500 per officer/staff member was intended to allow officers and staff to take practical steps to provide security and reassurance to them and their families. Ninety per cent of officers and staff took up this offer of financial support.
"Following an investigation by our Anti-Corruption Unit on January 29 2025 two officers have been arrested, interviewed and bailed for fraud offences relating to the 'universal offer'.
"Concurrent misconduct investigations have also commenced and the duty status of both officers is, in line with police regulations, now being considered.
"The public rightly expect and demand the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from all of our police officers and staff.
"When the actions of individuals are suspected to fall short of these standards, it seriously undermines legitimacy, trust and public confidence in policing.
"In these cases we will always seek to move swiftly and ensure an effective investigation to restore and maintain public confidence.
"As there is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
