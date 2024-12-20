The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) have expressed their concerns over the discounting of vegetables and potatoes in the run-up to Christmas, which they say "diminishes the true value" of farmers' labour.

In a statement, the UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy says "the rising cost of growing produce has placed huge pressure on farmers", and that the discounts are not a true reflection of "what it truly costs to produce high-quality, local food."

He added: “We can’t pretend like these local food discounts don’t have consequences. In the end, it’s the farmers who feel the true impact of reduced prices in supermarkets. They are the ones left struggling to manage lower farmgate prices throughout the year.

"We understand promotions can help drive sales and attract customers, but it’s critical that growers are not left footing the bill through unsustainable farmgate prices. Retailers need to ensure that these festive discounts are not detrimental to the livelihoods of local farmers."

Supermarket veg cuts are extremely concerning, says UFU

Mr Cuddy outlined how the UFU have requested meetings with major retailers early in the New Year to address their concerns and to “advocate for a fairer pricing approach that supports the long-term viability of NI’s vegetable sector.”

He concluded by saying: “Farmers play a vital role in delivering high-quality produce to supermarket shelves, and they deserve to be paid fairly for their efforts. Retailers must commit to ensuring sustainable pricing that allows our growers to thrive.”

Meanwhile, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has welcomed Executive support for her proposal that the Agriculture Support funding be ring fenced in the draft NI Executive Budget.

The announcement by Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald also confirmed an additional allocation to the agriculture budget.

William Irvine, president of the UFU

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “The agriculture sector is not only the backbone of our rural communities but also a key contributor to jobs and exports. By protecting this budget, we are ensuring that farmers have certainty and stability over future support. This allows for effective on farm planning which is vital to sustainability, profitability and growth.

"2024 has been challenging for farming families, not least because of the actions of the Labour Government in their inheritance tax grab, but as we look ahead to the new year, the DUP will continue to prioritise policies that sustain family farms across Northern Ireland and grow our agri-food industry.”

The UFU president William Irvine declared the development as “a real victory” and that it “shows what can be achieved when we are united in delivering a clear and consistent message.”

He stated: “While it is disappointing that the budget does not take into consideration inflation, having a proposal to ring-fence the agri budget is a significant and positive step forward. NI is the only devolved region in the UK so far, to have secured a proposal from its local Executive to ring-fence the agricultural support budget, highlighting the unique importance of farming to the region’s economy, environment and food security. It also reflects the value that local government places on agriculture which is extremely uplifting.