Union flags and Irish flags are flown side by side at anti immigrant protest in Belfast city centre

Both Union flags and Irish tricolours were flown at an anti immigrant protest in Belfast, which was followed by clashes with anti-racist protestors in the city centre.

The anti-immigration group chanted ‘Islam out’ and unfurled Union flags. There were also Irish tricolours at the anti-Islamic protest as a delegation from Coolock, the scene of recent anti-immigrant protests in Dublin, arrived.

Businesses were attacked after the demonstration and counter demonstration moved through the city.

The loyalist Jamie Bryson, who was at a similar protest in Bangor, warned loyalists to be careful about thinking it meant a new consensus of Britishness and Irishness. He also urged loyalists not to attack Muslims (click here to read that story).

He said: “It was obviously pretty extraordinary to see Irish and Union flags flying side by side united behind a common cause. That is of course, visually at least, significant, but I do think unionists/loyalists need to be careful with that.

"Such a marriage of temporary convenience has many long term dangers and is unsustainable and will eventually turn inwards on itself because other than this one cause- which is exercising working class communities across the UK and Republic of Ireland so is more rooted in that rather than any convergence of a Irishness and Britishness.”

Police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between the protestors and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at the City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown.

The anti-Islamic demonstration then travelled towards the university area of the city where there were clashes with residents of the Lower Ormeau area.

Among the anti immigrant protestors in Belfast were a contingent from Coolock in the Republic of Ireland, where there have been similar protests. Pic. Stephen Davison: Pacemaker Press Eye

A number of social messages during the week had been shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport .

In response, an anti-racist counter-protest was organised for the City Hall, with hundreds of people attending, shouting anti-Nazi slogans and chanting in favour of immigration.

A number of people waved Palestinian flags and trade union banners at the event.

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole, Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw and Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty UK were among those who delivered speeches.

One of the anti immigrant protestors in Belfast. Pic Stephen Davison: Pacemaker Press Eye

As the event was taking place, a number of anti-immigration protesters gathered across the road and verbal insults were exchanged. After some fireworks were thrown, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Land Rovers and officers in riot gear moved in to form a physical barrier to separate the groups.

A stand-off continued for some time, with further missiles being thrown.

Officers were seen arresting one man and an ambulance treated one person who was injured.

Social media posts during the week had suggested the anti-immigration protest would then move towards the city's Islamic Centre.

Anti-immigration protestors from Northern Ireland and the Republic clashed with police and a counter-protest in Belfast city centre today. Picture Steven Davison: Pacemaker Press Eye

However, police had blocked a number of roads in the city and the protesters ended up in a stand-off with police in the university area of the city.

A cafe on Botanic Avenue was attacked by the crowd as they made their way through south Belfast and windows in a hotel on University Road were smashed.

They then moved towards the mainly nationalist Lower Ormeau area of the city where there were angry clashes with local residents.

Police in riot gear and holding shields moved in formation, sending the protesters up University Road and away from the Ormeau Road.

Meanwhile, a number of roads into Belfast have been closed "due to ongoing protest activity", police said.

The PSNI said it is "aware of several planned protests across Northern Ireland today and will be in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved".

Mr Corrigan, Amnesty International's Northern Ireland director, said: "The violence brought to the streets of Belfast today by racist agitators is utterly unacceptable.

"These thugs act not out of love for country but out of hatred of others.