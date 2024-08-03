Police and protesters in a stand-off on University Road near the Islamic Centre. Earlier, there were clashes between anti immigrant and anti racist protestors in Belfast city centre. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Jamie Bryson has urged loyalists not to attack Muslims, after troubled flared at anti immigrant protests today in Belfast.

The Co Down based loyalist was speaking after businesses were attacked following protest, which was also critical of Islam, protest moved through the city.

Police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between the protesters and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at the City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown. The anti-Islamic demonstration then travelled towards the university area of the city where there were clashes with residents of the Lower Ormeau area.

Mr Bryson said: "The cause of protesting against the policy of mass immigration, imposed integration of foreign ideologies and the impact that has on the social fabric of indigenous communities is legitimate. I share those concerns and will join any such protest. But I do want to urge young loyalists in particular to focus energy on protesting and seeking to influence change in respect of policy, rather than attacking innocent people simply because they are from a different background.

"There’s many people from Muslim or other backgrounds who have come to our country, adapted to and integrated to our way of life, without trying to impose any foreign ideology upon us, and those people have become and are part of our communities. In many cases they contribute very positively to society.

"We ought to have no quarrel with those persons and it’s wrong such persons should be made to feel unsafe.”

Mr Bryson also commented on the extraordinary sight of Union Jacks and Irish tricolours being flown side by side at the anti immigrant protest in Belfast (click here for a story about that scene).

