United Ireland rally was an internal discussion within republicanism, says DUP

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, speaking to the News Letter yesterday following a major rally on Irish unification in Dublin at the weekend, described the event as “an internal discussion within Irish republicanism” that “offers nothing to unionists”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey highlighted the way Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar was jeered by some sections of the crowd as he described how some of the political structures in Northern Ireland could be retained in the event of Irish unity.

“It is evident that at the event at the weekend, with even the mildest compromises being booed and jeered by sections of the audience, that what we’re dealing with here on the part of some in Sinn Fein and their acolytes is the promotion of a narrow, aggressive ... nationalism that the likes of Leo Varadkar and others should not be indulging,” he said.

“I don’t think Irish nationalism has even begun the process of understanding what unionism is, what makes us tick, how we feel about our British identity and our cultural heritage and traditions. Instead, they indulge in this internal discussion which, frankly, is taking no one any where.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the event “missed the mark”.

He added: “What I saw and heard at the conference were individuals outlining a geographical unity without a people being united. There was no plan, not even an outline. Instead it was heart over head time and time again.

