Kenny Donaldson, Director of Services for South East Fermanagh Foundation, said: “We have hit a new low when a national sporting team on this island has personnel who feel it acceptable to associate with an organisation that murdered and maimed its’ neighbours – protestant, catholic and dissenter”.

“The IRA do not represent folklore and nor is it an expression of one’s narrative to chant the organisation’s name. This is what happens when the UK and Irish establishments are unprepared to tackle the scourge of historical revisionism.

“These players are young women, young women who have achieved a remarkable sporting success, they are viewed as role models for many and with that comes responsibility.”

Victims campaigner from SEFF Kenny Donaldson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mr Donaldson added: “The apology that has been issued is a coward’s apology – saying you apologise for hurt caused can be understood as, I regret being caught doing or saying something and that this has been badly received.

“Rather a fulsome apology is needed confirming that the very act of singing that chant was wrong, there needs to be a recognition that the organisation being chanted for have destroyed the lives of so many Irish and British citizens and beyond.