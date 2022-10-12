Victims of terrorism appalled at pro-IRA chants from Republic of Ireland women's football team

The Football Association of Ireland and the team’s coach have apologised after a clip was circulated on social media showing some of the team singing ‘Ooh aah, up the ‘ra’ to the tune of Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones.

Some mistakenly claimed the video was a fake while others suggested they were singing ‘Vera’ rather than ‘the ‘ra’ for their coach Vera Pauw.

Austin Stack, whose father Brian – a prison officer in Portlaiose – was murdered by the Provisional IRA in 1983, suggested the FAI hold an education class for its women’s team.

He said: "To victims of the IRA like my family these scenes are horrible reminders of how we lost our dad.”

Edward O'Neill, whose father and sister were murdered by the UVF in a bomb attack in Dublin in 1974, an attack which he survived, has written to the FAI.

He said: “I really do not know where to start to express my absolute disgust at the female players and their pro-IRA chanting.

"I am only one of many victims and survivors of terrorism who are also likely appalled.

"This attempt by Sinn Fein and republicans to sanitise IRA violence and portray the IRA as some noble band of freedom fighters handing out food parcels to poor families on the Falls Road and bikes to kids at Christmas and defending the catholic communities from loyalist paramilitaries betrays the very real undeniable fact that the IRA killed more catholics than the British Army and loyalist paramilitaries combined. The effects of this violence is still being felt by many thousands of people today.

“This chanting has done nothing to portray the FAI in any positive light. In fact quite the opposite.

"As a victim and survivor of terrorism I am appalled at this behavior from a group of supposed athletes that should have known better.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the song was “a kick in the teeth for some of those who congratulated them and those supporters who lost loved ones at the hands of the IRA”.

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said: “This was a barbaric, cruel and illegal terrorist organisation. For the team to be singing such a song is quite outrageous and utterly insensitive to PIRA victims.

“I will be asking the FAI how they are going to give leadership across grassroots football so as this pro-IRA chanting is stopped at future events.”

The statement from the FAI apologised on behalf of the organisation and team manager Vera Pauw “for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room”.

The statement also included a separate apology from the coach, who said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.