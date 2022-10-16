Victims campaigner has had no response from FAI to requests for meetings after pro-IRA chanting

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said: "Singing such chants is not an expression of being Irish, nor is it some sort of resistance expression and those who engaged in the chants at Dublin Airport, or any other place need to catch themselves on and fast.

"The Provisional IRA systematically murdered protestants, catholics and dissenters – they murdered unionists, nationalists and others, men, women and children and they maimed so many others as well as doing their best to wreck the economy."

Victims campaigner from SEFF Kenny Donaldson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

He added: "The FAI need to show leadership in all of this. We have requested twice – and now this is the third occasion – that they meet with a group of victims/survivors of 'Ra' violence at the earliest possible occasion. Their failure to do so keeps this a live and simmering issue.

"Where the letters 'R’ and ‘A' appear side by side typically murder and mayhem follows – whether that be the Official IRA, Provisional IRA, Continuity IRA, Real IRA, etc.

"The singing of this chant has become mainstream, and this has happened because of an amnesia by government, our laws and enforcement and also civic structures – inclusive of education – to deal with the glorification and romanticisatation of terrorism.