Lodges from North Londonderry, City of Londonderry and East Donegal gathered in Coleraine to mark the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Coleraine District LOL No.2 assembled on Union Street at 9:15am before stepping off at 9:30am for a route through the town which included Railway Road, Church Street and The Diamond before making their way to the assembly area to meet the visiting Lodges.

Members from the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Limavady District LOL No. 6, and Macosquin District LOL No. 8 arrived via Strand Road, and formed up at Shuttle Hill from 10:30am ahead of the main parade which got under way at 11:15am and was broadcast across the UK on GBNews.

Spectators young and old basked in the glorious sunshine as lodges and bands made their way through the town in near 25C heat.

Bands march through a sunny Coleraine for the Twelfth of July demonstration

Lines were three people deep as some sought for refuge in the shade, whilst others tried to top up their tans.

As I was filming for the News Letter, a member of the public was kindly giving out water to bandsmen and spectators who were feeling dehydrated.