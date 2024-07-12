WATCH: The eleventh night bonfire burn fiercely at the loyalist Sandy Row near Belfast city centre

By Ben Lowry
Published 12th Jul 2024, 01:24 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 01:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crowds of onlookers watched the large bonfire blazing in the loyalist Sandy Row.

Many tourists were among those observing the tall structure be put alight at just after midnight, and then taking hold.

The top of the bonfire, which was composed of piles and piles of wooden pallets, had an Irish flag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It only took a few minutes for most of the tower to be ablaze, and as the intensity of the flames grew the crowd began to move back from the heat.

The eleventh night bonfire at Sandy Row begins to take hold on July 11 2024. Pic by Ben LowryThe eleventh night bonfire at Sandy Row begins to take hold on July 11 2024. Pic by Ben Lowry
The eleventh night bonfire at Sandy Row begins to take hold on July 11 2024. Pic by Ben Lowry

At one point the top of the pile began to lean to one side, towards the Holiday Inn hotel, before it crashed over.

Onlookers could be seen from within the hotel looking out at the scene, and also from the windows of other nearby hotels and flats.

Meanwhile, there was a party atmosphere towards the Sandy Row end of the site, where a disco was blaring music. Many young people were gathered around, drinking and watching the flames.

Related topics:Belfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice