WATCH: The eleventh night bonfire burn fiercely at the loyalist Sandy Row near Belfast city centre

Crowds of onlookers watched the large bonfire blazing in the loyalist Sandy Row.

Many tourists were among those observing the tall structure be put alight at just after midnight, and then taking hold.

The top of the bonfire, which was composed of piles and piles of wooden pallets, had an Irish flag.

It only took a few minutes for most of the tower to be ablaze, and as the intensity of the flames grew the crowd began to move back from the heat.

The eleventh night bonfire at Sandy Row begins to take hold on July 11 2024. Pic by Ben Lowry

At one point the top of the pile began to lean to one side, towards the Holiday Inn hotel, before it crashed over.

Onlookers could be seen from within the hotel looking out at the scene, and also from the windows of other nearby hotels and flats.