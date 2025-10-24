West Belfast: Security alert ends after viable device is found and taken away for examination

By Johnny McNabb

Published 24th Oct 2025, 18:47 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 18:55 BST
Emergency services at the scene of a security alert in Belfast, which has now ended
A security alert in west Belfast has concluded following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ardnamonagh Parade area on Friday morning.

A public safety operation was launched after the find, leading to the evacuation of several local residents. Police have since confirmed that all residents have returned to their homes and roads in the area have reopened.

Ammunition Technical Officers examined the object and confirmed it was a viable device. It has been removed for further forensic examination.

Police have thanked the local community for their cooperation and patience during the operation. Enquiries remain ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police in Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 18 24/10/25.

Reports can also be made online via the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

