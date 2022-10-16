Wolfe Tones defend ‘Celtic Symphony’ as it reaches number one in Irish iTunes chart

The song reached number one in the Irish iTunes music chart this week after it was sung by the Ireland women’s football team in celebrating their World Cup play off victory over Scotland.

The Football Association of Ireland and manager Vera Pauw have since apologised.

Another rendition occured in Dublin airport at the weekend.

Tommy Byrne, Brian Warfield and Noel Nagle who are members of the Irish ballad group the Wolfe Tones. Pic Photocall Ireland

In an interview with the Irish Times Mr Warfield said the women from the Republic of Ireland team were being “persecuted and bullied for a song they like”.

The track, which was written in 1987, was created for the centenary anniversary of Celtic Football Club.

He commented: “What the hell is wrong with IRA? It is the Irish Republican Army. It is the people who put us here and gave us some hope when we had no hope.”

Mr Warfield, said that critics of the song had “no problem with God Save the King even though it now honours King Charles III, who was the honorary colonel of the Parachute Regiment which shot dead 13 civilians on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972.”

He added: “There were terrible things that happened on both sides, but don’t give me the argument that it was one sided.

“Don’t tell that you can’t sing ‘Celtic Symphony’ but you can sing ‘God Save the King’? Don’t give the argument that ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ isn’t a rebel song. It is.