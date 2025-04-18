Ballywalter’s Tony Denkowski and South Eastern Trust Community Physiotherapist Laura Campbell take part in the new Parkinson’s specialist physiotherapy programme

A Co Down man with Parkinson’s Disease has said his balance has been improved after attending a new specialist physiotherapy programme at the South Eastern Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Denkowski for Ballywater was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in August 2024 and has been attending the programme led by community physiotherapist, Laura Campbell and her team.

Tony has credited Laura and her team for improving his balance and ‘sit to stand’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Physiotherapy exercises have been a great help and I am able to do these at home. I do the exercises three times a week and attend the gym three days a week also, they have been a great help with my neck, shoulder and leg for balance.

“I was coming to the clinic once a week, for six weeks. It has been really worthwhile and I have noticed a difference.”

Living with Parkinson’s Disease can be incredibly difficult. Everyday tasks we take for-granted, such as walking, standing or putting on our clothes can become major challenges due to restrictions in mobility, agility and movement.

To help support patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, the South Eastern Trust has devised a six week exercise programme aimed at improving mobility, balance and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Campbell shared how she and her team deliver this specialised approach with tailored exercises and clinical support.

“Previously, there was no Parkinson’s Disease Physiotherapy Service within the North Down and Ards area of the Trust, so we came up with a plan to roll it out, as referrals for Parkinson’s Disease patients have increased,” said Laura.

“The clinic has provided an improved Physiotherapy Service to patients, with 69 per cent being seen in a specific setting in the past year.”

She added: “In recent years, there has been a significant growth in the research and evidence of the benefits of physiotherapy in the management of Parkinson’s Disease. Within the classes, we use strengthening exercises combined with Parkinson’s ‘PD warrior style’ exercises and we have noticed improvements in patients who have completed the classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also provide home visits to Parkinson’s Disease patients who are unable to attend the clinic, to provide similar input on a one to one basis. Through the clinic and six-week exercise programme, we are helping the patient to make healthier choices, improve their quality of life, reduce their risk of falls and empower that person living with Parkinson’s Disease to live safely and independently in their home.”

Laura added: With physiotherapy, we can help our patients with Parkinson’s Disease to improve their well-being and quality of life with early help and advice. Through the classes we have found that with repetition of exercises, this is helping the patient to live safely and independently within their own homes, using specific strategies, cognitive movement and exercise. By attending the classes and using that knowledge in a patient’s home, we are working to reduce the risk of falls and hopefully reduce the need for hospital admissions.”