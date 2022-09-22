The proportion of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant.

The previous census, in 2011, found that 45.1% of the population were Catholic or brought up Catholic.

It found 48.4% were from a Protestant or other Christian background.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This how people responded to the news.

In a statement Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said that 'historic change is happening’ and said preparations and dialogue on building a better future should begin now.

The North Belfast MP said: “Today‘s census results are another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island and of the diversity of society which enriches us all.

“There is no doubt change is underway and irreversible. How that change is shaped moving forward requires maturity to take the challenges which face our society.

“We can all be part of shaping a better future; a new constitutional future and a new Ireland.

“But we must prepare for it. The Irish government should establish a Citizens’ Assembly to plan for the possibility of a Unity referendum.

“A period of planning is critical. That planning, and dialogue, and engagement needs to happen now and it must include people from all backgrounds and communities

“The partition of Ireland has been a failure. We can build a better future together, for every person who lives on this island.”

Sinn Fein Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill

Meanwhile, TUV leader Jim Allister said: “The fact that the Catholic population in Northern Ireland has flourished presents a telling contrast with the near extinction of the Protestant population in the Republic.

“Those who make a read across from the Catholic population to support for Irish unity demonstrate for them just how sectarian that project is.

"The rise in the number of people identifying as Catholics has been going on for decades and yet the nationalist vote in this year’s Assembly election is almost identical to that in the first Assembly election in 1998.

“The Union is a union with benefits for all, ranging from free medical care to financial wherewithal when it comes to Covid or energy crisis assistance.”

The NI Census 2021 figures which have been published today.

The NI Census 2021 figures which have been published today.

A large crowd of people

A large crowd of people