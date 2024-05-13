Northern Ireland community left shocked after woman's body discovered on a beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: “I was shocked by the news that a woman’s body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Cultra.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time.
"The local community is naturally concerned by these events but we must allow the local PSNI to carry out its investigations without unnecessary speculation.
" I would encourage anyone that may have information that will assist the Police in their investigations to come forward immediately.”
A PSNI spokesman said police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood this morning.
There are no further details at present.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.