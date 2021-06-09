GAA club pays tribute to ‘wonderful young man’ Joshua Griggs after fatal road accident

Tributes have been paid to keen GAA player Joshua Griggs, who died after a road traffic accident in Banbridge. Photo: Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua GFC.

Last night the PSNI confirmed the teenager had died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at Foxleigh Fields.

Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua GFC, located just north of Coalisland, published an extended tribute to the 19-year-old on social media this evening.

“As a club and community, we are deeply saddened and devastated to hear of the tragic passing of our much loved and highly thought of player Joshua Griggs,” it said.

“To Andy, Royanne and Nick, we convey our deepest and heartfelt sympathies.

“Josh will forever be remembered with the greatest affection by all associated with our club. He was simply just a great lad, both on and off the field. He will be remembered as a courteous and appreciative young man, grateful of life and the opportunities given to him.

“He excelled at youth level for our club, in the Tyrone GAA Academy and last year was a standout performer in the Senior Championship, after late call up as starter.”

Only a few weeks ago, the club said, he was awarded the club’s 2020 Reserve Player of the Year and looked forward to this season and seasons ahead.

“No-one could wipe his infectious smile from his face that day.”

As a coach and mentor to to the club’s U15 team, he was also “a prime example of what any young player should aspire to be” the club added.

“He had so much pride and love for his team and club and as a club, we could not have been any prouder of him.

“Josh was extremely friendly, pleasant, and talented and will always be remembered by all connected with Brackaville Owen Roes and the wider community as such an amazing young man and a true credit to his family.

“We are all in shock at Josh’s untimely passing, a friend, talented player and such a wonderful young man.”

The club added that for any young people needing any assistance or someone to speak to in the time ahead, the clubrooms will be open each evening to facilitate anyone who wishes to meet up with their friends, team-mates, and coaches.

“As a club, it is important that we keep together and support each other through this difficult time. Our club rooms are open for everyone in the community, and any further details will follow.”

A Book of condolences has been opened at the clubrooms for anyone who wishes to put down some words of comfort for the Griggs Family.

