Ben Lowry: The weather has been almost as good as it can be for here

The fine weather across Britain and Ireland was enjoyed by these women, taking it in turns to jump off of the rocks at the Forty foot in South Dublin on Thursday. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire

While it can of course get much hotter in summer than it was over the last few days, there is an extra joy to fine weather at this point in the calendar and at this latitude.

We are now seeing the days not merely lengthen, but begin to stretch in what seems like strides.

Suddenly you will experience the rays of the sun coming down at an angle, and with a force, which you have not seen since well before the winter.

The clocks change tonight which mean that the nights will be even brighter and longer.

And so we are just at the beginning of that phase of the year where in Northern Ireland we benefit from being so far north. Expats from here always seem to remember our super long May and June evenings.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter editor

