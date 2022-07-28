Lord Trimble strongly supported attempts to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol. Last October he attended this event against the Irish Sea border at the Tory conference. (left to right) DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie, David Trimble, David Burnside, Jim Allister and Kate Hoey

Quite right — although the politicians from London and Dublin neglect how their governments betrayed him by offering IRA fugitive offenders an effective amnesty, and by failing to insist on decommissioning.

Their plaudits ignore his recent warnings about the damage which the Northern Ireland Protocol is doing to the agreement and to unionist support for it.

Jim Allister and Jeffrey Donaldson have referred to this in their statements, but the other parties, celebrity politicians and proponents of the ‘peace process’ have not.

The front cover to The Idea of the Union: Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Dr William Beattie Smith edited the book with John Wilson Foster. Lord Trimble was among the contributors, writing about the damage to the Belfast Agreement caused by the NI Protocol. The book is available for £12.99 through Blackstaff Press, Amazon and bookshops

They admire Lord Trimble’s work only when it matches their own agendas.

Lord Trimble joined Jim Allister and others in the 2021 legal challenge to the protocol, which is still winding its way through the courts.

He also set out his views in a number of articles, including ‘Ditch the Protocol’ in a collection of essays The Idea of the Union.

The headline to the 1998 Agreement assured the electorate that it would be wrong to make any change in the status of Northern Ireland save with the consent of the majority of its people.

Trimble wrote: “That is why I feel betrayed personally by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and it is also why the unionist population is so incensed at its imposition. The Protocol rips the very heart out of the Agreement.”

The protocol subjects Northern Ireland to EU regulations without any input or oversight from local elected representatives.

This is the basis for the obsessionally disruptive Irish Sea border controls which the EU is trying to make even more oppressive.

Trimble offered a pragmatic way forward: the UK would set up a system of mutual enforcement such that firms selling goods to the Republic would have to comply with EU regulations.

But it appears that Brussels is not interested in a simple effective solution.