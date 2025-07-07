Editorial: ​At last, a backlash in the United States against Irish exceptionalism

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday July 7 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Brexit, a criticism of the UK from Irish elites was that it believed in ‘British exceptionalism’.

​The phrase is borrowed from the term 'American exceptionalism’ – in essence the idea that the US is a superpower like none other in history so different rules apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish nationalist critique is that the UK suffered such ‘imperial’ delusions when it quit the EU. It is nonsense – the UK is one of the few nations in western Europe able to survive easily outside the EU, so while there were strong arguments for and against such a move, it was not a matter of supreme arrogance to decide to leave.

We have, for several years now, used the phrase Irish exceptionalism, to describe the way that it is in fact Ireland is allowed to operate by different rules to almost everyone else. Ireland likes to think of itself as enlightened, social democratic and international – and a friend of the poor and oppressed, yet it is an keen facilitator of immensely wealthy, tax avoiding global companies. It is, in many respects, one of the most significant tax havens in the world.

Ireland has been allowed to be chummier with America and its leaders than almost any other nation on earth, proportionate to its population size (the UK has deep connections to the US but that is not surprising, being 10 times the population of the Republic). Yet Ireland also has been friendly with anti western countries like Cuba and now South Africa.

Nowhere is Ireland at odds with America more than over Israel. Now the almost universal hostility to the Jewish state among Irish political leaders is being noticed by influential Americans, as we report on our front page today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad