Editorial: Christian words are important amid conflict, but are in parallel to politics

On Christmas Day yesterday, church leaders around the world will have spoken of war and the tragedy of the Middle East.

Morning View

​It is not only appropriate for them to do so, it would be worrying if they did not.

One of the horrors of Nazi Germany was the meekness and even silence of many church figures at what was happening around them (although there were also heroic Christian opponents of Hitler, some of whom paid with their lives).

Christian churches will always be likely to act as part of the conscience of a society. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby gave a measured address in which he talked of suffering in Gaza and of the anti semitism that has come to the fore since the October 7 Hamas onslaught. The Most Reverend said "this year, the skies of Bethlehem are full of fear rather than angels and glory" during a service at Canterbury Cathedral.

His reference to the conflict elsewhere including in Ukraine, saying "around the world, we are beset with violence," was apt given that the Americans and others are now thinking of massively scaling down support for that country. That might sound like a move to peace, but in fact it could bring closer a capitulation to Russia. Archbishop Welby talked of the "age-old sin" of antisemitism.

In a less balanced address the Catholic Bishop of Elpin in Ireland, Kevin Doran, said: “Without denying to the State of Israel the right to actively defend its people and its territory, I think it has to be said very clearly that the blanket bombing of civilian populations and the destruction of everything that is necessary to sustain life simply cannot be justified.” It must end now, he said.