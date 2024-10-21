Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday October 22 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It now looks likely that the Republic of Ireland will hold a general election before the end of November.

The taoiseach, Simon Harris, is still enjoying a spell of comparative popularity, in the wake of Leo Varadkar’s resignation earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sinn Fein is floundering, due to repeated scandals about child safeguarding and the suspicion of cover-ups.

The time seems right for Harris to go to the polls.

Sinn Fein, of course, is still the biggest party in the Dail, Dublin’s parliament. Indeed, previously it seemed almost inevitable that the republican party would at some point lead a government in the south and use that position to press the UK for a border poll.

Even had that not been conceded, a Sinn Fein administration could have prioritised an all-Ireland agenda. That would undoubtedly have poisoned further the relationship between Britain and the Republic, as well as alienating unionists.

While anything could happen in the course of an election campaign, the prospect of a Sinn Fein taoiseach now looks less likely. The party has performed poorly in recent opinion polls and its leader, Mary-Lou McDonald, has been on the defensive, in particular for her handling of the Niall O Donnghaile controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to pressure from Sinn Fein, Varadkar’s government often tried to “outgreen” its rivals, by talking about constitutional change and acting abrasively towards the UK. Mr Harris has been less outwardly nationalist, but he has maintained, for example, Dublin’s hypocritical approach to legacy issues.