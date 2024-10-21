Editorial: Focus will be on Sinn Fein performance in any early general election in the Republic of Ireland

By Editorial
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 00:01 BST
Morning ViewMorning View
Morning View
News Letter editorial on Tuesday October 22 2024:

It now looks likely that the Republic of Ireland will hold a general election before the end of November.

The taoiseach, Simon Harris, is still enjoying a spell of comparative popularity, in the wake of Leo Varadkar’s resignation earlier this year.

And Sinn Fein is floundering, due to repeated scandals about child safeguarding and the suspicion of cover-ups.

The time seems right for Harris to go to the polls.

Sinn Fein, of course, is still the biggest party in the Dail, Dublin’s parliament. Indeed, previously it seemed almost inevitable that the republican party would at some point lead a government in the south and use that position to press the UK for a border poll.

Even had that not been conceded, a Sinn Fein administration could have prioritised an all-Ireland agenda. That would undoubtedly have poisoned further the relationship between Britain and the Republic, as well as alienating unionists.

While anything could happen in the course of an election campaign, the prospect of a Sinn Fein taoiseach now looks less likely. The party has performed poorly in recent opinion polls and its leader, Mary-Lou McDonald, has been on the defensive, in particular for her handling of the Niall O Donnghaile controversy.

Due to pressure from Sinn Fein, Varadkar’s government often tried to “outgreen” its rivals, by talking about constitutional change and acting abrasively towards the UK. Mr Harris has been less outwardly nationalist, but he has maintained, for example, Dublin’s hypocritical approach to legacy issues.

A poor election performance by republicans might provide more leeway for the next administration to take a constructive approach. It would show too that Sinn Fein are not immune from the effects of scandal.

News you can trust since 1737
