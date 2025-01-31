Editorial: Hilary Benn's belated enthusiasm for the DUP-Tory deal that restored Stormont

News Letter editorial on Friday January 31 2025:

This was the agreement a year ago between the DUP and government that led to the restoration of Stormont. Mr Benn, who is Northern Ireland secretary, described it as "the result of painstaking negotiations, hard work and political courage" and said he is "committed to protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, and we will continue to make progress in delivering Safeguarding the Union and taking forward the basis on which devolution was restored." It is a striking statement. Why now is he praising an agreement that he has barely acknowledged since taking office more than six months ago? The government has repeatedly, and it seems pointedly, referred to the Windsor Agreement. Naturally a new government is less likely to emphasise the achievements of a previous one, but key matters in NI are typically done on a bipartisan basis. It is late for Mr Benn to be praising the Safeguarding the Union deal. There is no question that it achieved further ameliorations on the outworkings of the Windsor Framework, which itself significantly diminished what would have been the impact of the full implementation of the NI Protocol. Regrettably, the DUP said that it had got rid of the Irish Sea border, which was unhelpful nonsense in the face of the appalling situation in which NI is on the EU side of the regulatory divide between the UK and Europe. Even so, the Safeguarding document did try to pull back from the worst consequences of the capitulation to Brussels by Theresa May, then Boris Johnson. It is hard not to be cynical about Mr Benn's warm words about NI's place in the UK market so soon after he gave weight to the idea that the Stormont brake is a sham.