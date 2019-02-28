Fermanagh MLAs: No-one should deflect from IRA’s culpability for Enniskillen horror

Northern Ireland has witnessed many terrible atrocities during its history, many of those resulted with children left without a parent, mother left without a husband, parents left without a child.

In terms of deaths, 90% were the work of terrorist groups (60% the work of republicans, 30% by loyalists) and 10% the responsibility of the state — the vast majority when security forces engaged terrorists.

When you factor in the 47,000 victims who were injured but not killed, this would equate to 98% of victims being due to terrorist activity, but this is being ignored as part of a deliberate campaign to rewrite the history of the Troubles (see links below).

The indiscriminate murderous act of the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bomb will live long in the memories of everyone, particularly the relatives of those murdered and injured.

This bomb murdered 11 people and 63 injured, with a 12th victim dying in 2000, still no justice and no progress of an inquiry and no-one charged with any role in the murders.

We must never lose sight of who was responsible for these murders and injuries – it was the members of the IRA who planned, prepared, actioned and carried out the bombing.

No-one should be deflected from the fact and reality that the terrorists wreaked havoc on the Enniskillen, wider Fermanagh and broad Northern Ireland community when the decided to instigate this act of murder, maiming and destruction.

Although they have received set-back after set-back, delay after delay, with no advancement on receiving justice the families involved have stayed very dignified and respectful.

All this during a time when they witness other events obtaining further investigations and enquiries.

The many years of waiting for justice is a hugely frustrating and painful time, and we cannot continue to bypass the needs of victims and their families.

We are now supposed to live in a peaceful society, and there needs to be new found maturity and honesty in order to meet the needs of victims.

We will continue to support the families of the Enniskillen bomb and their quest for justice, always remembering the pain and hurt they have suffered and that it was the responsibility of the evil terrorist who brought this anguish and suffering to them.

• Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, and Rosemary Barton, an Ulster Unionist, are both MLAs for Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Enniskillen families Feb 16: Our loved ones were not killed in war, they were civilians murdered by IRA terrorists’

• Rev Alan Irwin: Solidarity with Enniskillen families

• Dianne Woods: IRA sectarian hatred murdered my aunt and uncle