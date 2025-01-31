According to research 98 percent of people experience earworms. Men and women have them equally often, but they tend to last longer with women.

“Don’t you want me like I want you baby?” I wailed loudly. Was I begging my husband for attention? No! I am currently suffering acutely from a worm; it’s driving me to distraction. I’m referring to an earworm.

The term, ‘earworm’, describes a catchy tune that you can’t get out of your head which plays on a continuous loop in the brain.

The song that I am currently at the mercy of is, “Apt,” by Bruno Mars and Rosé.

As soon as I wake up in the morning, I begin singing it. It’s been going on for weeks. I randomly and without warning, burst forth into the “Apt” song, frequently startling my son and intensely annoying my husband (every cloud …!)

The song, “Apt” is named after a Korean drinking game pronounced, “apateu,” which translates to, “apartment,” in English.

I’ve had earworms before, “Flowers,” by Miley Cyrus was a recent culprit and my constant chanting of Pinkfong’s, “Baby Shark,” nearly ended my marriage, but I’ve never had an earworm last this long.

I’m not alone in suffering with this melodic nuisance. The BBC reported in November 2024 that the “Apt” song was haunting South Korean students, many had taken it off their playlists. Students were alarmed by how it had permeated their brains, fearing it’s catchiness would make them lose focus whilst sitting their Suneung exam, an eight-hour university placement examination, billed as one of the toughest in the world. This exam practically brings the country to a halt; planes are grounded and construction work stopped to create quietness for the students.

I understand how this tune could interfere with their concentration. Whilst writing this, I irritatingly hummed it throughout.

According to research 98 percent of people experience earworms. Men and women have them equally often, but they tend to last longer with women.

Trying to engage the brain with an activity to take your mind off the recurring song is recommended. Also, replacing the offending tune with another song or, visualizing it as an actual worm crawling out of your ear, then standing on it, are all reported ways to help get rid of this annoying phenomenon.

Scientists hope by studying earworms they will uncover the key to how music gets automatically connected to the memory. They may be able to use this to help people suffering from distressing thoughts, or aid those with cognitive decline. For example, those who can’t recall how to make a cup of tea may be able to be taught to remember through song.

Scientists hope that ongoing research into earworms will help develop non-pharmaceutical, music- based aid for people suffering from dementia and other neurological disorders.

Researchers at the University of St. Andrews revealed the Top 20 tunes that are most likely to become an earworm. The number one song was,” We Will Rock You,” by Queen, second was “Happy” by Pharrell Williams and Queen’s “We Are the Campions” came third.

As I unconsciously break into yet another rendition of “Apt,” my son yells,

“Not again Mum!” from upstairs. Hubby shouts,

“Change the record,” from the kitchen.

I duly obliged, only to find myself launching into Kylie’s “I Just Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” another song proven by researchers to be a popular earworm!

Curses! Will this tuneful torture never end?

MORE WOMEN DO HOUSEHOLD CHORES THAN MEN, THOUGH CHANGE IS AFOOT!

Do I ever switch out of housework mode, I mused?

I had been extolling the wonders of Domestos over other bleaches to my husband as he gazed at his phone.

“It’s fast working and really gets those stubborn teacup stains, out,” I droned on, then stopped myself before I fell into a boredom induced coma.

This scintillating conversation began after I had gone into the kitchen to make coffee and was so overcome with horror at the sight of my tea-stained cups, I was forced to bleach them immediately, accompanied by a compulsion to wipe the sink.

As I looked at my disinterested hubby, I wondered if he’d ever found himself in deep thought about a cleaning agent, or experienced an overwhelming urge to bleach anything? After twenty years of marriage, I can categorically confirm, he hasn’t!

Multiple surveys show that women do more housework than men, even when both parties are working full-time. The National Centre for Social Research found that 63 percent of women report doing more than their fair share of housework, compared to 22 percent of men.

Having been reared in the 1970s when the traditional housewife was responsible for doing the household chores. I find I too am stuck in that mantal.

Friends my age are also the sole doers of domestic chores in their relationships.

One pal, disclosed to me quite excitedly last week, that her husband had finally helped her with the housework.

“Really? What did he do?” I asked enviously.