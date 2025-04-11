Jackie on why, as Oscar Wilde famously said, youth is wasted on the young

​I have reached a stage in life were staying in is more appealing than going out. In my mid-life years, I prefer to relax on the sofa and watch TV, whilst simultaneously scrolling on my phone and snacking.

Every so often it’s necessary to re-enter the social circuit, last weekend brought such an occasion in the form of a friend’s 60th birthday party.

Admittedly, it had been a while since I’d enjoyed the nightlife. I donned a forgiving outfit and set off.

On arrival, we were greeted with wine, followed by shots, which I hadn’t had in years. Soon, we were in an advanced state of refreshment. The DJ began to play nostalgic tunes. We rushed to the dancefloor to participate robustly in the Macarena. Next, we executed YMCA moves with gay abandon. Then I found myself in a conga line, minus a shoe.

However, many of us old swingers had to refuse in taking part in the Rock the Boat routine, for fear of not being able to get back up off the floor unassisted.

Smokie played and enquires were made rather rudely about the identity of Alice. This was followed by the Twist. At this point, many mature revellers began to fall by the wayside, as our physical capabilities couldn’t match our drink-fuelled enthusiasm.

Fearing a coronary, I crawled off the dancefloor in the middle of Dolly Parton’s 9-5, only to be pushed back on by a young whippersnapper. I explained to him I was just a part-timer and only did 9-12! A great time was had by all!

My first thought upon awakening next morning was the Bible’s warning of excessive alcohol feeling like a snake bite. I must have indeed stumbled into a nest of vipers the previous evening, judging by how awful I felt. My head pounded, my knees throbbed, my sciatica had flared up and my feet ached. I groaned as I remembered my terrible dance moves. In 24 hours, I should be fine, I reassured myself, after all, I used to do this every weekend!

Forty-eight hours later my hangover was still raging. Seventy-two hours passed; I still hadn’t recovered.

Hangovers used to be a minor inconvenience, but this felt like a living death! I had carried out my old preventative hangover treatment the night before, namely, two paracetamol and a curried chip, but to no avail. Why did I feel so bad?

As individuals age, the liver's efficiency in breaking down alcohol decreases, slowing its processing and prolonging its presence in the system. Additionally, reduced body water content with ageng results in less dilution of alcohol, leading to higher blood alcohol levels. We may also feel tense and anxious after drinking because of its effect on brain chemicals. It can take up to 72 hours for the brain and body to restore balance to mature drinkers.

As I sat aching all over, hot water bottle on my back, feet in a basin, scrolling my phone for the nearest physiotherapy clinic, my son bounced downstairs ready for his third party night in a row. I watched enviously as he got ready, he was energetic and raring to go. I was once like that!