Keeping Belfast’s Linen Quarter Safe, Clean and Welcoming for All

By Charlotte Irvine, Finance & Contracts Manager, Linen Quarter BID

Every city thrives when people feel safe, welcome, and proud of the place they live, work, and visit. At LQ BID (a place-making organisation representing 300 businesses south of city hall) that belief is at the heart of everything we do. From regenerating public spaces to supporting our businesses and investing in culture, our goal is to make this district vibrant and people-focused.

One of the most practical ways we deliver on that mission is through our Safe & Clean Week, which this year runs from 20th to 24th October. It’s a dedicated, hands-on week when our team, members, and partners come together to improve the district’s streetscape, enhance safety, and showcase what collaboration can achieve. LQ BID fund and facilitate these events twice a year, meaning our members can show up, help out and take pride in where they work.

Across the week, we’ll run volunteer action days on 22nd and 23rd October, where local businesses and community members will roll up their sleeves to paint, plant, and litter-pick key sites - including a partnership with a local community group in Donegall Pass to help regenerate the Maryville site. These simple, visible changes make a big difference to how people experience our streets every day.

We’re also hosting a business breakfast focused on security and protecting premises, a chance for members to share concerns and receive practical advice from the PSNI Design-out crime team about how to keep their buildings, staff and customers safe.

To support member-led safety interventions, LQ BID has a dedicated Safer District Fund. Our members can avail of financial support of up to £5000 for projects that increase safety. The fund has already facilitated increased CCTV and a gate at Ventry Lane to help deter anti-social behaviour.

LQ BID funds a dedicated clean team six days per week year-round, but during SACW our hospitality sector will benefit from a deep clean of key streets, graffiti removal, and targeted support for member requests to keep their shopfronts and outdoor spaces looking their best.

Throughout Safe & Clean Week, we’ll increase PSNI street patrols and deploy drug detection dogs across the district. We’ll also distribute personal safety alarms and bike locks, while our dedicated Street Beat Officer, Constable Sarah Craig, will lead student-focused safety events to give those new to the city practical tools and confidence.

Of course, this work isn’t just about one week - it reflects our year-round mission. LQ BID has invested heavily in placemaking, cleanliness, and safety initiatives across the district, from transforming Bankmore Square and improving lighting to funding on-street patrols and launching campaigns to support local businesses. Safe & Clean Week is our chance to bring those strands together and show what’s possible when we act collectively.