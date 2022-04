Letter to the editor

The results of the French election are very disappointing no matter how much President Macron tries to show it in a different light.

In 2002 President Chirac received 82% of the vote. Five years ago Macron got 66% to Le Pen 34% and now 58% to 42%.

The abnormal in 2002 by Le Pen (her father) is now the normal. The horrible thought of the rise of fascism. Even worse how Macron tried imitate some Le Pen policies.