A joint payment for joint control of Northern Ireland

A letter from Ian Fawley, which was first published in our print edition on October 26:

Surely, Joint Authority is not an arrangement that London and Dublin governments can decide upon?

It would have to be passed by the Westminster parliament.

Has anything changed since Irish politician Des O Malley said 30 years ago: “Joint Authority means paying half and we can’t afford it!”

Ian Fawley, Southport, Merseyside

