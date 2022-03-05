Letter to the editor

I am an avid reader of Sandra Chapman’s column. But she might need to be a bit more research before she writes any other articles about inheritance tax (‘Is your children’s inheritance safe from the government?’ February 26, see link below).

A married couple each have an allowance of £325,000 exempt from tax (£650,000 for a couple), and if you are bequeathing a home to your family you can now include the value of your house up to £175,000 each (£350,000 a couple), providing you are leaving it to a direct relative be it son, daughter or grandchildren .

This now means that you can leave a million pounds without inheritance tax being applied if you are a married couple with children. Including this fact would have given more balance to her article.

Sam Chambers, Dunadry, Co Antrim

