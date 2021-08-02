Ask your MLAs to reject the evil of aborting children

Letter to the editor

In the coming weeks the un-elected secretary of state for Northern Ireland will start forcing more abortions onto the North.

Obviously we are not killing enough unborn children for the government’s liking.

I ask your readers to reject these satanic plans as killing the unborn solves no problems whatsoever.

Too many people are showing support for the big lies spread by misled promoters of this evil, these being that killing children is OK because it is now ‘safe, rare and legal’.

It is not safe, as the procedure kills a child by tearing it apart limb by limb, stabbing it in the heart and poisoning it, or boiling it alive in the womb, and it damages the mother.

It is not rare, as according to Stormont statistics 1,556 babies were murdered by abortion last year.

And making it legal was the only way to con the public into accepting this practice.

Ask your MLAs to reject the forthcoming plans, and also, politely remind them of the upcoming elections next year.

John Austin, Limavady

