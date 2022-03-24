Britain’s deceitful approach to IRA which involved secret talks with Provos

Letter to the editor

The editor of the News Letter is to be commended for Monday’s supplement, highlighting the attack on democracy by the attack 50 years ago on the News Letter, which also caused the deaths of innocent police and civilians. Have we had any apology from Sinn Fein/PIRA?

I respectfully suggest this should be put in context in that the deceitful British government were in secret talks with Provos which led to McGuinness and Adams with other repbublicans being flown to London in July 1972.

We have never had a satisfactory explanation of claims that in 1973 Paisley (ultra loyalist) and Boal met representatives from the Provos.

The decent unionists were well and truly sold out and betrayed by those who should have been defending them.

Why have we never been heard much from the DUP hierarchies or former members of the DUP about this claim of a meeting of Paisley and Boal?

They should publicly disassociate themselves from any such act of betrayal.

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

