David McNarry: Unionist pragmatism has just led to one-sided compromise

Letter to the editor

Edwin Poots deserves to be afforded every opportunity to develop policies and strategies and to show competency which meets with the approval of unionists.

With the DUP badly disconnected from ordinary loyalists and unionists, the time given to Mr Poots to bed down and assert his authority is crucial but will take place within a very short honeymoon period.

Further disconnection only paves the way for a Sinn Fein election victory, propelling them into the first ministers office as the largest party.

Unionism cannot allow this to happen. The preventative measure is to reverse the disillusionment of unionist voters through providing stable and confident leaderships across unionism.

Edwin Poots says he wishes to talk to other unionist leaders.

His explanation of his definition of pragmatism will set the tone for future co-operation.

It certainly provides himself, Jim Allister and Doug Beattie with a lot to think about.

They cannot forget that recent illustrations of pragmatism led to one-sided compromise, and damaged unionism.

David McNarry, Comber

