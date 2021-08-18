Devolution at Stormont is in need of reform rather than abolition

Devolution should not be a casualty of the political inability to face up to the realities of Sinn Fein being incompatible partners in government with unionists

In response to the Owen Polley article (‘Devolution is a disaster for the Union and has always been,’ August 16, see link below).

In my book democratic devolution is always worth defending.

The value and benefits are realisable for all to enjoy. Except that is to those who have no strategic or economic interest in making Northern Ireland prosperous and a great place to live within the UK, namely Sinn Fein.

Letter to the editor

Amidst the euphoria of securing the 1998 Belfast Agreement and the prospect of peace from terrorism, unionists made a serious error of judgement.

In agreeing to power sharing we mistakenly believed it would be between unionists and constitutional nationalists — the SDLP.

No-one considered the ramifications of the rise and dominance of Sinn Fein over the nationalist electorate.

That outcome is now installed, seemingly in perpetuity, to the detriment of Northern Ireland and especially unionists.

The system deserves after 20 years to be reviewed, with the proposal of reform placed on the government’s table.

Devolution should not be a casualty of the political inability to face up to the realities of Sinn Fein being incompatible partners in government with unionists.

Anyone pretending otherwise about Sinn Fein is being deceived.

Which makes the growing demands within unionism for reform of the power-sharing conditions all the more compelling.

If not addressed urgently there is little chance of the assembly surviving beyond next year’s election.

Voluntary or mandatory coalitions should in order to save devolution be put to the test to ascertain which is best for Northern Ireland.

Of course there is no stipulation on any party to serve in any form of coalition!

Therefore in contending that democratic devolution can be good for Northern Ireland I respectfully suggest to our political, church and societal leaders to review the current unworkable set up in Stormont, and devise a reform list to restore within a UK devolved system the integrity of unionism.

David McNarry, ex Ulster Unionist and Ukip MLA, Comber

